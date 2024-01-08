Who is playing at The Piece Hall this summer: First band of the year announced for huge concert in Halifax

Alt-Metal pioneers, Korn are bringing their explosive live show to The Piece Hall, Halifax.

The US band who gave the world such anthems as Blind, Falling Away From Me, Here To Stay, Freak On A Leash, Twisted Transistor, Make Me Bad and Did My Time, and more headline Live at The Piece Hall on Friday August 9.

Korn will be joined on the night by very special guests Loathe.

Tickets go on sale at 10am on Friday January 10 via ticketmaster.co.uk

Last year organisers of the big gigs at Halifax’s Piece Hall started announcing who will play this summer

Since forming in California in 1993, Korn have sold 40 million albums worldwide, collected two Grammys, toured the world countless times, and set many records in the process that will likely never be surpassed.

They have continued to push the limits of the rock, alternative and metal genres, while remaining a pillar of influence for legions of fans and generations of artists around the globe.

Korn join Tom Jones, Nile Rodgers & CHIC, Sheryl Crow, Underworld, Rick Astley, and more for Live at The Piece Hall 2024 – with many more to be announced.

The Halifax show is co-promoted by The Piece Hall Trust and Cuffe and Taylor.

Nicky Chance-Thompson MBE DL, CEO of The Piece Hall Trust, said: “I wasn’t sure the courtyard could get any wilder after some of last year’s explosive shows – but if anyone can equal that energy it’s this band!

“I can’t wait to see fans going crazy to the true pioneers of that alt-metal sound loved by so many. Halifax, get ready to rock!”