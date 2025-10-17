Halifax town centre HMO could be turned into flats
Prop Centre Limited is applying to Calderdale Council seeking permission to change the use of the HMO at 1 South Parade into three self-contained apartments.
It has five car parking spaces, accessed via Lilley Lane.
The building’s back door will be a dedicated entrance for the one-bedroom basement flat, while the main front door will serve the planned one-bedroom ground floor and two-bedroom first floor flats – the latter incorporating the existing attic level.
It is proposed to subdivide the garden to provide amenity spaces for the individual apartments, these being accessed via secure gates, according to supporting statements with the application.
The statements say the property has fallen into a state of disrepair internally and it is considered internal and external refurbishment will “allow the building to benefit from a continued and sustainable use, whilst further enhancing the regeneration of Halifax town centre”.
Developers say consideration has been given to the conservation area document, which states: “there is little regimentation or uniformity… individual buildings often display their own character… interesting skylines… intriguing townscape features.”
“Whilst retaining and enhancing this property the aim is to make a positive contribution to the ever-changing architectural legacy of Halifax town centre and the Conservation Area and the external alterations are integral in achieving this aim,” they say.
External alternations will include use of uPVC window frames and double glazing, according to the papers.
The developers say that refurbishment will better protect the building from weather, better insulate it, improve security and enhance its architectural features.