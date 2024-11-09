Halifax's Hurricane Hannah joins in big community clean up in Calderdale village where she grew up
The nine-times Paralympic gold medal winner, also known as ‘Hurricane Hannah’, took part in Mount Tabor’s Big Community Clear Up along with multiple generations of the community.
In just one morning, the dedicated group of litter pickers collected more than 250 kilograms of litter and fly-tipped waste from the roadsides, parks and surrounding areas of the village.
Hannah, who is a Team Panasonic sustainability ambassador, said: “Besides my absolute love for racing, I am passionate about being an ambassador for sustainability and social change.
"I feel so privileged to have such an amazing training ground growing up in Mount Tabor but littering and fly-tipping is on the increase and not only is it ugly, it affects local wildlife.
"And unfortunately it’s not just a problem in Mount Tabor. It’s happening all over the UK.
"It’s amazing to have the support of Panasonic and the Mount Tabor Community Association to inspire all generations and communities to do all we can across the UK for a cleaner, greener future.”
Panasonic sponsored some of the prizes for the best litter pickers at the Big Community Clear Up as well as a road sign design competition.
It is also financially supporting the community keep on top of littering and fly-tipping with measures including roadside and verge clearance, anti-litter signage, safety high-vis jackets for litter pickers and larger bins.
