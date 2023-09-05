Hebden Bridge flood hub opens to answer questions people have on major flood alleviation schemes

Watch more videos on Shots!

Hebden Bridge Flood Information Centre has opened at number 4, Hardcastle House on Valley Road in Hebden Bridge town centre.

The Environment Agency says it aims to keep the community updated with progress to reduce the risk of flooding in the town, and is open on Mondays and Fridays from 10am to 2pm.

On those two days each week people will be able to pop in to speak with members of the project team and view information about the £30 million-plus flood alleviation schemes for Hebden Bridge Town Centre, Stubbing Holme Road and Erringden Hillside.

There will also be some information on display about what else is happening to reduce flood risk across the valley.

Christian Merriman, Senior Flood Risk Management Advisor with the Environment Agency, said it would be open for the duration of the projects – it follows a similar, successful, physical hub which opened in the now completed Mytholmroyd scheme.

“We will also have more events lined up to keep the community updated on progress of the individual projects, but in the meantime encourage people to stop by and meet us, and also keep checking Eye on Calderdale website for updates,” he said.

Calderdale Council’s Cabinet member for Climate Action, Active Travel and Housing, Coun Scott Patient, is also a flood warden in Mytholmroyd, where the previous hub had proved its worth.

“We welcome the new flood information centre as one of the ways for residents to keep up-to-date with the flood alleviation schemes.

“The planned works are an important part of the ongoing partnership efforts to protect our communities from the increased flood risk that we live with because of climate change.

“The schemes represent a significant investment in Hebden Bridge, showing our commitment to a thriving future for the town,” said Coun Patient (Lab, Luddenden Foot).

The Hebden Bridge Flood Alleviation Scheme will improve protection for approximately 400 properties in the town and will consist of increasing flood protection from Hebden Water and River Calder, improving the drainage of surface water.

A planning application for the scheme is currently forecast to be submitted in early 2024.

The Stubbing Holme Road Flood Alleviation Scheme will improve protection for approximately 56 properties and will consist of increasing flood protection from River Calder and Rochdale Canal.

A planning application for this work is currently expected to be submitted later in 2023.