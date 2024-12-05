Hebden Bridge floods: Step forward for scheme to better protect 400 homes from "devastating" floods

The Environment Agency has completed detailed designs for a scheme to better protect 400 homes and businesses from the risk of flooding in Hebden Bridge.

Working in partnership with Calderdale Council and Yorkshire Water, the Hebden Bridge Flood Alleviation Scheme is designed to reduce flood risk from the River Calder and Hebden Water.

Detailed designs are now complete, and the planning application is expected to be submitted in Spring 2025.

Environment Agency work to reduce flood risk from the River Calder and Hebden Water will consist of raising and strengthening river walls, using glass panels and raising barriers to minimise any intrusion on the iconic views for those living on the riverside.

Storm Bert: Picture: Mytholmroyd Flood Wardens

Planning permission has already been secured for work to construct a canal overflow.

This is planned to start next spring.

Calderdale has a history of flooding, most recently as a result of Storm Bert which led to high river levels in the Calder Valley and the accumulation of surface water.

Councillor Scott Patient, climate action and housing, and deputy leader of the council

This resulted in flooding of a number of properties and businesses across the Upper Calder Valley.

Jenny Cooke, West Yorkshire Flood and Coastal Risk Manager from the Environment Agency said: “The impacts of flooding are devastating, and our heartfelt sympathies are with those that have been affected by Storm Bert recently.

“In a place that responds rapidly to heavy rainfall, the Hebden Bridge Flood Alleviation Scheme is an important scheme to reduce the risk of future flooding but also to give the community valuable time to respond and stay safe.

"The detailed design for the scheme is complete and planning permission for the canal overflow has been secured, which is the first in a series of works to reduce flood risk.

“Feedback from the community has been considered in the scheme’s design and a community event is being planned for early 2025 where residents can view the plans and meet the project team.

“The Hebden Flood Alleviation Scheme is designed to reduce the risk of flooding from the rivers, and as a part of the works, we are also looking at property level protection for those homes and businesses at risk of surface water flooding.”

Coun Scott Patient, Calderdale Council’s Cabinet Member for Climate Action and Housing, said: “We recognise how hard everyone involved in the Hebden Bridge Flood Alleviation Scheme is working to get it delivered, and how complex and challenging it has been. We want to see the risk of flooding from all sources reduced, and we fully understand the decision that has been made to take a phased approach to the scheme.

“It is now nearly nine years since Storm Eva and the terrible flooding of Christmas 2015, and we recently saw, once again, the significant impact that climate change and more extreme weather can have on Calderdale’s steep-sided valleys, when Storm Bert caused widespread disruption throughout the borough.

“We are pleased this decision will enable the part of the scheme that focuses on the river, which is by far the main cause of flood risk in Hebden Bridge, to be progressed with greater confidence, and we look forward to work starting on the canal overflow next year.”

The main construction work is targeted to commence in 2026, delivered over approximately three years.

Hebden Bridge Flood Information Centre on Valley Road continues to be open on Mondays and Fridays from 10am to 2pm where people can get any further information. The project team can also be contacted by emailing [email protected].