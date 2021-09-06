Hebden Bridge jeweller turns his attention in tackling plastic pollution with new sculpture
Jeweller Toby Cotterill has turned his attention to the problem of plastic pollution for a new sculpture featuring a series of solid silver crab claws.
The Hebden Bridge-based artist was invited by the Leeds Craft Centre and Design Gallery to link with ceramicist Anna Whitehouse for a new sculpture inspired by the natural world.
Featuring a distorted, porcelain hand sanitiser bottle armoured with the tiny silver claws, the piece is aimed at highlighting the increase in damaging single-use plastics and man’s impact on the environment.
Mr Cotterill, whose solo work is also on display at the centre, took part in the gallery’s first Meet the Maker event of the year at the weekend where visitors were able to browse through the artists’ sketchbooks containing early ideas for the work.
He said: “Anna and I share similar inspirations, and despite using different materials it feels like our pieces have evolved from the same place.
“We have both created individual collections for the exhibition, but for the collaboration we swapped objects to combine in each other’s work and only saw the end result just before the exhibition opened.”
The exhibition at the Craft Centre and Design Gallery, in the Headrow, continues until October 30.
