A boxing club has been given approval to make changes so that it can make use of the ground floor of a top concert venue in Hebden Bridge.

Hebden Bridge Trades Club, at Holme Street, is widely-known as an established concert venue, hosting many artists on its top floor over the years including Patti Smith, Julian Cope, Pretenders’ Chrissie Hynde, Ash, Richard Hawley and Scritti Politti.

Calderdale Council planners have now given Josie McNamara, of Northern Powerhouse Boxing Academy - based in Todmorden – permission to change the use of parts of the building’s ground floor.

The application sought permission to change its use from its current mixed designation as a hall and meeting place for community use to a different mixed use which would retain community usage but also allow it to be used for indoor sport, recreation and fitness.

Hebden Bridge Trades Club, in Holme Street

It also sought permission to provide an air source heat pump.

Two comments received from members of the public supported the proposal.

According to a planning officer’s report with the application, the applicant’s existing club in Todmorden provides an important resource and use of the Hebden Bridge site will help bring a flood-damaged space back into active use.

Hebden Royd Town Council had no objections to the plans.

Planning officers concluded: “The proposed works are modest in scale and the use will remain a community and social/recreation type use.

“The proposal is considered acceptable subject to conditions.”

Northern Powerhouse Boxing Academy is the first boxing club in the UK led by women, with a goal of providing access to boxing and exercise to anyone, said supporting papers with the application.

The club said: “This change of use application and our application to Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities’ Community Ownership Fund presents a unique opportunity to engage the entire building in serving every aspect of local community life – from sports and culture to community cohesion.”

Supporting documents said concerns about practical issues, including interfering with the music venue, which is also a members’ club, had been addressed.

