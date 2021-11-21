Heptonstall Repair Café is back in full-swing

The sessions will take place on the second Saturday of every month.

The popular Repair Café will be holding sessions to provide friendly advice and repairs on the second Saturday each month from 10am to 1pm.

“We are delighted to have restarted Heptonstall Repair Café in October and to get the back in the routine of saving broken items from the rubbish dump,” said co-ordinator Louise Marix Evans.

"By repairing electronics, furniture, clothing, bags, toys and bikes we help people reduce waste and keep their favourite items, helping to save money, reduce waste and have a cuppa, cake and a chat.

“We have electronics, mechanics, woodworks and a skilled sewing team on hand to help. We also provide tool and knife sharpening” added Louise.

Repairs are carried out for a voluntary donation.