HMO plans for Halifax town centre which were opposed by police are withdrawn

Plans to turn two Halifax town centre homes into two six-bed HMOs (houses of multiple occupancy) have been withdrawn.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Calderdale Council has been contacted by the applicant for the planning application for 13 and 15 Union Street asking that the bid no longer be considered.

West Yorkshire Police had lodged an objection to the application.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In a consultation comment, the force’s designing our crime officer for the Calderdale and Leeds districts, Tracy Hanson, said: “The area has a high concentration of HMOs and sees a higher-than-average call for police service due to the high crime rates for violence, drugs, anti-social behaviour, burglary and theft (including theft in dwellings) in the area.

The plans for 13 and 15 Union Street in Halifax have been withdrawn

“Recently, the council and police issued closure notices on some of the HMOs within the same location, to try and reduce crime in the area.

"HMO accommodation offers a single room occupancy with shared communal facilities, such as kitchens, which limits the occupants private and defensible space.

"This type of accommodation can often be subject to repeat crimes as the nature of the accommodation is based on occupants/strangers sharing a living space and communal facilities which can provide anonymity and opportunity to assist crime.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The floor plans indicate that there will be a communal lounge, utility room, and kitchen in each dwelling. There will also be six bedrooms with their own bathroom in each dwelling.”

She added studies have shown that these types of housing can lead to a higher number of disputes and violent crime.

"When a resident has been a victim of crime or has suffered from ASB, they are quick to move out which creates a more transient type of residency, as a new stranger will then move in and problems can still persist if they are not actioned by the landlord,” she added.

"Due to the concerns raised above, West Yorkshire Police are unable to support this application due to the high concentration of HMOs in the area and the risk that these can cause.”

Planning applications submitted to Calderdale Council can be viewed on the planning portal on its website.

If you have a story to share, you can email [email protected].