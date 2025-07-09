Hosepipe ban: Amazing photos show revealed packhorse bridge at dried-up West Yorkshire reservoir Baitings Dam

By Abigail Kellett
Published 9th Jul 2025, 19:00 BST
These amazing pictures show what the warm weather and lack of rain over the past few months has done at Baitings Reservoir.

The Yorkshire Water reservoir near Ripponden in Calderdale has dried to a point where an ancient packhorse bridge has been exposed and the bed of what was once a lake now resembles a desert landscape.

Yorkshire Water announced that a hosepipe ban will come into force on Friday (July 11).

Yorkshire has experienced both the driest and warmest spring on record this year with only 15cm of rainfall across the region between February and June, less than half what is expected in an average year.

The Environment Agency officially declared a drought in Yorkshire in June and forecasters are predicting a warm summer ahead.

In this aerial view low water levels at Baitings Reservoir reveal an ancient pack horse bridge. (Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)

1. Baitings Reservoir

In this aerial view low water levels at Baitings Reservoir reveal an ancient pack horse bridge. (Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images) Photo: Christopher Furlong

The Environment Agency declared a drought in Yorkshire on June 12, following the driest spring in 132 years. (Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)

2. Baitings dam

The Environment Agency declared a drought in Yorkshire on June 12, following the driest spring in 132 years. (Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images) Photo: Christopher Furlong

The utility company Yorkshire Water has encouraged customers to save water where possible. (Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)

3. Baitings dam

The utility company Yorkshire Water has encouraged customers to save water where possible. (Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images) Photo: Christopher Furlong

In this aerial view low water levels at Baitings Reservoir reveal an ancient pack horse bridge. (Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)

4. Baitings Reservoir

In this aerial view low water levels at Baitings Reservoir reveal an ancient pack horse bridge. (Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images) Photo: Christopher Furlong

