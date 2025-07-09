Hosepipe ban: Amazing photos show revealed packhorse bridge at dried-up West Yorkshire reservoir Baitings Dam

The Yorkshire Water reservoir near Ripponden in Calderdale has dried to a point where an ancient packhorse bridge has been exposed and the bed of what was once a lake now resembles a desert landscape.

Yorkshire Water announced that a hosepipe ban will come into force on Friday (July 11).

Yorkshire has experienced both the driest and warmest spring on record this year with only 15cm of rainfall across the region between February and June, less than half what is expected in an average year.

The Environment Agency officially declared a drought in Yorkshire in June and forecasters are predicting a warm summer ahead.

