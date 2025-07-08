Simple Minds fans: 15 photos from last night's Simple Minds gig supported by KT Tunstall at Halifax's Piece Hall

By Abigail Kellett
Published 8th Jul 2025, 08:31 BST
Updated 8th Jul 2025, 08:51 BST
Scottish rock legends Simple Minds proved why they are one of the most successful bands to ever come from the UK on another spectacular night at TK Maxx presents Live at The Piece Hall.

“This is the first time we’ve played Halifax… so we better be good,” frontman Jim Kerr told the sold-out crowd packed into the venue’s iconic courtyard. And they didn’t disappoint.

Kicking off the night with the iconic Waterfront, an energetic Kerr jumped into a multitude of fan favourites including Glittering Prize, Someone Somewhere (in Summertime), All The Things She Said and Promised You a Miracle, closing out the show with an anthemic Don’t You (Forget About Me), before an encore of Book Of Brilliant Things, and a fantastic arms-in-the-air, sing-along special of Alive And Kicking to send fans home.

Double Brit Award-winning singer songwriter KT Tunstall brilliantly opened the night.

This summer’s record-breaking TK Maxx presents Live at The Piece Hall series continues on Thursday (July 10) with Rag’n’Bone Man, before British electro pop legends Human League on Friday (July 11).

