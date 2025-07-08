“This is the first time we’ve played Halifax… so we better be good,” frontman Jim Kerr told the sold-out crowd packed into the venue’s iconic courtyard. And they didn’t disappoint.

Kicking off the night with the iconic Waterfront, an energetic Kerr jumped into a multitude of fan favourites including Glittering Prize, Someone Somewhere (in Summertime), All The Things She Said and Promised You a Miracle, closing out the show with an anthemic Don’t You (Forget About Me), before an encore of Book Of Brilliant Things, and a fantastic arms-in-the-air, sing-along special of Alive And Kicking to send fans home.