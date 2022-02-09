VALIDATED

Prune trees (Tree Preservation Order): 9 Ringstone, Barkisland - Pending Consideration

Two storey side extension: 18 Hanson Road, Rastrick - Pending Consideration

Latest planning applications to appear before Calderdale Council

One Dwelling (Outline): Llandore, 1 Queen Street, Mytholmroyd - Pending Consideration

DECIDED

Submission of information to Discharge Conditions 21 and 24 on planning application 21/00985/MIN: Land North West Of Pasture House Farm, Church Lane, Southowram - Partially Complied With

Fell one tree (Tree Preservation Order): 3 Spring Hall, Shelf - Grant Consent

Timber Garden Studio: 46 Pitts Pitts Lane, Todmorden - Permit

Prune one tree (Tree Preservation Order): 146 Trimmingham Lane, Halifax - Grant Consent

Single storey extension to front: Copley Gate, Copley Lane, Halifax - Permit

Prune one tree (Tree Preservation Order): Land To The Rear Of 54 Springwood Drive, Copley - Grant Consent

Loft conversion with dormer to rear (Lawful Development Certificate): 314 Saddleworth Road, Greetland - Section 192 Determination PP Required

Submission of information to Discharge Conditions 8,12 and 13 on planning application 19/01196/FUL: 408 Burnley Road, Todmorden - Partially Complied With

Single storey rear extension including installation of flue: 2 The Park Park Lane, Sowood - Grant Listed Building Consent

Single storey rear extension: 2 The Park Park Lane, Sowood - Permit

Dormer to front: 4 Yeadon Drive, Southowram - Permit

Change roof from hip to gable with dormer to rear and single storey extension to rear.: 42 The Grove, Hipperholme - Permit

Two storey rear extension: 6 Bairstow Lane, Sowerby Bridge - Refuse

Lawful works/operations by virtue of planning permission 18/01303/FUL - digging of a trench which is to contain the foundations of a building (Lawful Development Certificate): Stansfield Hall Nursery, The Grove, Todmorden - Grant Section 191/192 Certificate

Two storey side & part 2 and part single rear extension:127 Hopwood Lane, Halifax - Permit