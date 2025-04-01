List of Calderdale flood schemes to receive a funding boost, the Environment Agency has announced

By Abigail Kellett
Published 1st Apr 2025, 19:00 BST
Calderdale flood schemes are set to benefit from a funding boost.

Yorkshire and the Humber will benefit from 108 flood schemes totalling £59.5 million protecting homes and businesses, boosting the local economy, and creating construction and infrastructure jobs, the Environment Agency has announced.

Following the government commitment to invest a record £2.65 billion over two years towards the construction of new flood schemes and the repair and maintenance of existing ones, the Environment Agency has published a list of the communities across the nation to benefit from projects this year.

An artist’s impression of the Wellholme Park component of the Brighouse Flood schemeAn artist’s impression of the Wellholme Park component of the Brighouse Flood scheme
An artist's impression of the Wellholme Park component of the Brighouse Flood scheme

With this investment, the construction of schemes can now be kickstarted or progress closer to completion across Yorkshire and the Humber.

Here is a list of Calderdale schemes to be invested in between April 2025 and March 2026:

Erringden Hillside

Cottonstones near Lumb, Calderdale flood alleviation scheme

Hebden Bridge Flood Alleviation Scheme

Railes Close between Luddenden and Midgley flood alleviation scheme

Back Waterloo, Todmorden

Stubbing Holme Road

Upper Calder Natural Flood Management

Walsden Flood Alleviation Scheme

Calderdale Capital Programme Delivery Strategy

Calderdale Flood Partnership Communications Strategy

Calderdale Flood Action Strategy

Mytholmroyd Flood Alleviation Scheme

Brighouse Flood Alleviation Scheme

Hebble Brook, Halifax

Copley Village Flood Alleviation Scheme

Caroline Douglass, Executive Director for Flood and Coastal Risk Management for the Environment Agency, said: “Protecting communities in Yorkshire and the Humber from the devastating impact of flooding is our priority.

“The delivery of the schemes across Yorkshire will be welcome news for homeowners and businesses, who have experienced flooding in the past and may face more extreme weather as our climate continues to change.

“Our focus is now on working with local councils and Regional Flood and Coastal Committees to deliver these schemes on time, ensuring as many properties as possible are protected.”

Floods Minister Emma Hardy said: “I know from first hand experience the devastating impacts that flooding can cause.

“The role of Government is to protect its citizens. However, we inherited flood defences in their worst condition on record. 

“Through our Plan for Change, we are supporting 108 schemes in Yorkshire, ensuring residents have the long-term protection they need, while boosting local growth and creating new jobs.”

