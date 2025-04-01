List of Calderdale flood schemes to receive a funding boost, the Environment Agency has announced
Yorkshire and the Humber will benefit from 108 flood schemes totalling £59.5 million protecting homes and businesses, boosting the local economy, and creating construction and infrastructure jobs, the Environment Agency has announced.
Following the government commitment to invest a record £2.65 billion over two years towards the construction of new flood schemes and the repair and maintenance of existing ones, the Environment Agency has published a list of the communities across the nation to benefit from projects this year.
With this investment, the construction of schemes can now be kickstarted or progress closer to completion across Yorkshire and the Humber.
Here is a list of Calderdale schemes to be invested in between April 2025 and March 2026:
Erringden Hillside
Cottonstones near Lumb, Calderdale flood alleviation scheme
Hebden Bridge Flood Alleviation Scheme
Railes Close between Luddenden and Midgley flood alleviation scheme
Back Waterloo, Todmorden
Stubbing Holme Road
Upper Calder Natural Flood Management
Walsden Flood Alleviation Scheme
Calderdale Capital Programme Delivery Strategy
Calderdale Flood Partnership Communications Strategy
Calderdale Flood Action Strategy
Mytholmroyd Flood Alleviation Scheme
Brighouse Flood Alleviation Scheme
Hebble Brook, Halifax
Copley Village Flood Alleviation Scheme
Caroline Douglass, Executive Director for Flood and Coastal Risk Management for the Environment Agency, said: “Protecting communities in Yorkshire and the Humber from the devastating impact of flooding is our priority.
“The delivery of the schemes across Yorkshire will be welcome news for homeowners and businesses, who have experienced flooding in the past and may face more extreme weather as our climate continues to change.
“Our focus is now on working with local councils and Regional Flood and Coastal Committees to deliver these schemes on time, ensuring as many properties as possible are protected.”
Floods Minister Emma Hardy said: “I know from first hand experience the devastating impacts that flooding can cause.
“The role of Government is to protect its citizens. However, we inherited flood defences in their worst condition on record.
“Through our Plan for Change, we are supporting 108 schemes in Yorkshire, ensuring residents have the long-term protection they need, while boosting local growth and creating new jobs.”
