Local Plan: Developers want to build more than 200 new homes and up to 70 'care apartments' in part of Halifax
Keepmoat Homes wants to create 192 dwellings and the apartments on two pieces of land in Illingworth.
The proposed site – which has been allocated for housing in the Calderdale Local Plan – consists of two sections of land.
One is open greenfield, bounded by Furness Drive to the north and west, and the other adjoins the side and back of Furness Avenue, Furness Grove and Furness Drive, near Morrisons.
Public consultation on the plans was carried out last year, including an exhibition in July at Forest Cottage Community Centre on Cousin Lane.
The plans are for 115 three-bedroom homes, 27 two-bedroom homes and six homes with four or more bedrooms, along with up to 70 flats and 44 designated affordable homes of between one and three bedrooms.
