Plans to ensure open space provided as part of new housing developments in Calderdale is looked after are going out to public consultation.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Calderdale Council is proposing a “stewardship” model as part of a planning policy document aimed at ensuring developers provide good quality open space as part of new schemes.

They argue this will ensure this land will be well-managed as the years go by.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But the concept was challenged by a Calderdale resident at a recent cabinet meeting who voiced concerns it could result in “perpetual” financial burden on households.

Halifax Town Hall

Cabinet members have agreed to send the supplementary planning document (SPD) on open space, sport and recreation out to public consultation for four weeks.

The full council will then later need to agree whether to adopt it or not.

Cabinet member for Climate Action and Housing, Coun Scott Patient, said it sought to guide protection and provision of open space through planning, adding weight to the council’s Local Plan.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It sets out a clear process for calculating the amount of public open space required, but where this isn’t possible contributions are sought to improve local council open space elsewhere,” he said.

Parks, children’s play areas and formal sports provision were included and the policy set out financial contributions, to be updated each year for inflation, for “off-site” improvements, said Coun Patient (Lab, Luddenden Foot).

A proportion of developer contributions would be allocated for future maintenance of these, so they did not place a financial burden on the council’s maintenance budget.

Mirroring an approach made in the garden community developments planned for Thornhill and Woodhouse, near Brighouse, a proposed “stewardship” model was suggested for these spaces in new developments.

This was challenged by resident Jason Carlton.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Carlton said the stewardship hub model was “in effect a hidden housing levy on new developments over a certain size".

This model had not been disclosed at the Local Plan examination, nor factored into the council’s viability assessments, and was absent from the Community Infrastructure Levy and S106 legal agreement infrastructure proposals, he claimed.

Mr Carlton asked: “On what legal and evidential basis is Calderdale now attempting to impose this untested, perpetual financial burden on households through an SPD, and how can the council justify introducing such a fundamental policy shift outside of public examination and the statutory infrastructure planning process?”

Coun Patient replied that assertions the stewardship hub model would impose a “hidden housing levy” on new developments were “wholly misconceived”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said the proposed stewardship hub model would be a not-for-profit independent charity that takes ownership of public open space and other public assets after a development has been completed, funded by a one-off contribution by developers and “modest annual payment by residents.”

He added the stewardship hub model was “in contrast to the current approach generally seen – homeowners generally pay a service charge but the management company appointed to maintain the development often had very little accountability and residents often lack the ability and knowledge to take control”.

The current approach amounted to “costly management fees that go nowhere,” said Coun Patient.