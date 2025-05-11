Low-carbon heat pumps to replace fossil fuel heating systems in four Calderdale Council buildings
The council has secured £5.1m from the Public Sector Decarbonisation Scheme to make the switches at Halifax Borough Market, The Victoria Theatre in Halifax, Sowerby Bridge Swimming Pool and Brighouse Swimming Pool.
The council says heat pumps are more energy efficient than gas boilers because less energy is needed to deliver the same level of heat.
Using electricity, rather than gas fuel, to operate the heat pumps results in significantly lower carbon emissions, the council adds.
It also says the new equipment will be more reliable, reducing maintenance and repair costs.
The council will contribute over £800k to support the work, which will be completed over the next three years.
The funding will also provide upgraded heating distribution systems, new LED stage lighting in the theatre, as well as a sub-station at the market and new electrical connections and capacity upgrades at the pool sites.
The council says previous funding through the Public Sector Decarbonisation Scheme has enabled it to cut energy use at Bankfield Museum, Spring Hall, Brighouse Library and Art Gallery, Halifax Town Hall, Manor Heath Jungle Experience, Todmorden Market Hall and Todmorden Sports Centre.
Calderdale Council’s cabinet member for Climate Action and Housing, Coun Scott Patient, said: “Across the borough, we’re looking at how we can reduce the carbon emissions associated with our buildings.
"This includes the installation of low carbon heating technologies, such as heat pumps.
“It’s great news that we’ve been successful in securing such significant funding to replace the ageing gas systems at four more of our sites."