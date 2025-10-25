New petition launched against plans for what could be England's biggest windfarm in Calderdale

A new petition organised by campaigners against a giant windfarm – potentially England’s biggest – being built on Calderdale moorland has been launched.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

‘For Peat’s Sake’ calls on the Government to ban windfarms on protected peatland, citing potential damage they believe will be caused to what they claim is an “internationally significant” blanket bog.

Calder Valley MP Josh Fenton-Glynn has also raised the issue through a question in the House of Commons, asking the Government to look at planning guidance on building on peat.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The petition has been started by Calder Valley conservation groups Ban the Burn and Upper Calderdale Wildlife Network, together with the For Peat’s Sake campaign group.

Sphagnum moss clumps, which slow water run-off, at Walshaw Moor

It raises climate and nature concerns about the Government’s planning reforms for big onshore wind farms on peatland and has been started because Calderdale Energy Park is the first proposed nationally significant infrastructure project onshore windfarm on protected peatland in England.

If approved, Calderdale Energy Park would see 41 turbines installed on Walshaw Moor, above Hebden Bridge.

Calderdale Wind Farm Ltd – who are leading the scheme - say it would be capable of generating enough electricity to power the equivalent of approximately 250,000 homes, helping meet the country’s energy needs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It also says the project presents “a key opportunity to support the UK Government’s Net Zero targets”.

But opponents claim each turbine would be “as tall as Blackpool Tower” and be visible for miles.

Mr Fenton-Glynn asked in the House: “Currently, the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs is changing its guidance on heather burning on deep peat because of climate change concerns but there has not been a concurrent change to planning guidance on building on peat.

“Will the Minister agree to look at that so that my constituents can be sure that any developments are safe and take account of climate implications?”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Campaigners say more than 100 Calder Valley constituents have now added their names to an open letter asking Mr Fenton-Glynn to pass their concerns about the planning process for building windfarms on peatland to the Minister for Housing and Planning.

The petition is at https://petition.parliament.uk/petitions/739659