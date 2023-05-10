News you can trust since 1853
No Mow May: Here are the parts of the borough Calderdale Council is leaving to grow to help nature

Grass in parts of the borough will be left to grow wild as Calderdale Council takes part in No Mow May.

By Sarah Fitton
Published 10th May 2023, 16:20 BST- 1 min read
Updated 10th May 2023, 16:48 BST

And residents are being urged to leave their lawns uncut too.

Every year, conservation charity Plantlife pleads with garden-owners and green space managers not to mow grass during May, insisting leaving lawns to grow wild encourages wildflowers and attracts bees, butterflies and other wildlife.

Calderdale Council has pledged to join the campaign by pausing maintenance at a number of council-owned sites, including areas of parkland, green space and grass verges.

Councillor Scott Patient, the council's cabinet member for climate change and resilienceCouncillor Scott Patient, the council's cabinet member for climate change and resilience
Areas with daffodils or crocus bulbs will also be left to encourage pollinating insects.

Some of the larger areas where the grass will remain uncut include areas of Wellholme Park in Brighouse, Stainland Recreation Ground and Cemetery Fields in Sowerby Bridge.

In total, 16 sites across the borough will be left to grow naturally throughout May.

The council’s cabinet member for climate change and resilience Scott Patient, said: “Not only do the wildflower meadows look incredible, they also provide a much-needed boost for local wildlife and support wider efforts to tackle the climate emergency.

"The UK is globally one of the most nature depleted countries so we want to show how we can all do our bit for the natural environment.

“To continue the ethos of No Mow May and allow us to keep the benefits for as long as possible, all our wildflower areas will be left until late summer to be cut.

"Our teams will continue to be busy, supporting ground maintenance at our play areas, sporting pitches and other popular sites across the borough.”

