And residents are being urged to leave their lawns uncut too.

Every year, conservation charity Plantlife pleads with garden-owners and green space managers not to mow grass during May, insisting leaving lawns to grow wild encourages wildflowers and attracts bees, butterflies and other wildlife.

Calderdale Council has pledged to join the campaign by pausing maintenance at a number of council-owned sites, including areas of parkland, green space and grass verges.

Areas with daffodils or crocus bulbs will also be left to encourage pollinating insects.

Some of the larger areas where the grass will remain uncut include areas of Wellholme Park in Brighouse, Stainland Recreation Ground and Cemetery Fields in Sowerby Bridge.

In total, 16 sites across the borough will be left to grow naturally throughout May.

The council’s cabinet member for climate change and resilience Scott Patient, said: “Not only do the wildflower meadows look incredible, they also provide a much-needed boost for local wildlife and support wider efforts to tackle the climate emergency.

"The UK is globally one of the most nature depleted countries so we want to show how we can all do our bit for the natural environment.

“To continue the ethos of No Mow May and allow us to keep the benefits for as long as possible, all our wildflower areas will be left until late summer to be cut.

