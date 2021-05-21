Ogden Water named as one of the top dog-friendly places to visit for a day out

Ogden Water, Halifax.

Dog-friendly holiday provider Canine Cottages has crunched the TripAdvisor data to find the most dog-friendly places to go in Yorkshire.

Based on the percentage of reviews on TripAdvisor suggesting a place was dog-friendly, they found the most dog-friendly beaches, places to visit, pubs and cafes across the county.

According to the data Ogden Water Country Park and Nature Reserve was ranked fifth top dog-friendly places to visit for a day out.

The full list is as follows:

1. Oakwell Hall and Country Park, Birstall, West Yorkshire

2. Guisborough Forest, Guisborough, North Yorkshire

3. RSPB St Aiden's Nature Park, Leeds, West Yorkshire

4. Yorkshire Arboretum, Castle Howard, North Yorkshire

5. Ogden Water Country Park and Nature Reserve, Halifax, West Yorkshire

6. Waterton Discovery Centre and Angler's Country Park, Wakefield, West Yorkshire

7. Rabbit Ings Country Park, Barnsley, South Yorkshire

8. Cusworth Hall, Doncaster, South Yorkshire

9. St Ives Estate, Bradford, West Yorkshire

10. Locke Park, Barnsley, South Yorkshire

Canine Cottages have also released the Dog-Friendly Index, handy tool to find more dog-friendly places as recommended by TripAdvisor reviewers.

Shannon Keary, Digital PR Manager at Canine Cottages, said: “With so many more people looking to explore what’s on their own doorstep with their dogs this summer, it’s fantastic to see the sheer number and diversity of places that welcome dogs across the country; hopefully this can only continue to grow.