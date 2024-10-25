“Our teams are always on standby and ready to act if needed" - How is the flooding response in Calderdale?
Coun Scott Patient said they had responded this week when heavy rainfall resulted in surface water flooding which closed a main route through Calderdale for a time overnight on Wednesday last week.
Coun Patient (Lab, Luddenden Foot, Calderdale Council’s Cabinet member for Climate Action and Housing, said the team were on site at night and returned to clean up the main A646 road between Todmorden and Hebden Bridge at Callis Bridge.
Callis is where flooding problems in Calderdale are often signalled earliest and Leader of the Council, Coun Jane Scullion (Lab, Luddenden Foot) said recently it is often “the canary in the coalmine” for flooding impact.
Coun Patient said: “Our teams are always on standby and ready to act if needed.
“In response to heavy rainfall causing surface water flooding on Halifax Road, Callis Bridge, our highways team was out on site in the early hours to close the road for safety reasons.
“It wasn’t possible for the rainwater to drain away due to the raised levels in the river, and a blocked drainage system on nearby private land created additional water on the road and brought with it a large amount of debris.
“Members of our highways team were back on site first thing on Thursday morning once the river level had dropped, sweeping the road, clearing up debris and cleaning the highways drainage.
“The road was reopened once it was safe for traffic to pass.”
