A Halifax family who wanted to extend their home so they could get a good night’s sleep and escape “pseudo drag racing” near their street have has their planning application rejected.

Mr F Farman had applied to build side extensions at his home on Rocks Road so they had somewhere to rest away from the racket away from the racket of drivers going into the early hours of the next morning on nearby Albert Promenade ward councillor Mike Barnes told Calderdale Council’s planning committee.

But councillors decided to make a decision and backed planning officers’ recommendation that it be refused on grounds it was a substantial size which would impact on the street scene in a conservation area.

Coun Barnes’ submission, read to committee, asserted no measures undertaken by the authority to alleviate anti-social behaviour at Albert Promenade had been successful long-term.

The planning application was rejected by Calderdale Council

The householder had been threatened when attempting to ask for quiet, said Coun Barnes.

Agent for the applicant, Roger Lee, said there were other properties in the area with similar large extensions which had been permitted after the conservation area status had been brought into being.

Design-wise, it was bulky but did no harm to the conservation area or other properties, he said.

Any concerns from neighbours about overlooking could be overcome with glazing, said Mr Lee.

But councillors agreed it was unsuitable for the area, and refused permission for the extension.

