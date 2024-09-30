Planning applications: Bid to turn house that was part of Halifax model village into HMO turned down
Hyde Group Global wanted to convert the house at Salisbury Place in Boothtown into a seven-bed dwelling able to accommodate up to nine occupants over four floors.
The house was built in 1861 as part of the model village of Akroydon and used as a home ever since, being listed in 1973, but is currently in a poor state of repair, according to the company’s supporting statements with the application.
Calderdale Council planners received one letter of objection expressing concerns about the impact on the conservation area, noise potential and the effect it might have on parking.
The company said that little would change about the property internally and no external changes to its appearance were planned.
It was an opportunity to undertake refurbishment while providing new homes, they argued.
But highways officers were concerned about parking and conservation officers said due to lack of detail there was potential for harm to the listed building.
Planning officers said there was concern about the quality of amenities in the house for residents, including bathroom ventilation issues and adequate kitchen facilities.
“Prospective occupants would have a poor standard of amenity, with the lack of communal amenity space being associated with poor mental health outcomes.
“The internal layout of the building conflicts with the council minimum standards for HMOs and is not considered fit for purposes,” they said.
For these reasons, the application should be refused, they concluded.
