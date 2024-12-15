Planning applications: Brighouse buildings could be demolished to build five new homes

By John Greenwood
Published 15th Dec 2024, 19:00 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Plans to demolish some existing buildings and build five new homes in Brighouse have been submitted to Calderdale Council

Applicant C Wilcocks is seeking permission for the the changes at Jesmond Dene, off Bradford Road.

Supporting statements with the application – which is numbered 24/01226/OUT and can be viewed on the planning portal on the council’s website – indicate the site contains a home and several outbuildings at present.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The proposal seeks to demolish these and build the five new homes, which would be three-bedroom homes with the option for adding a fourth bedroom on the ground floor, according to the statement.

Halifax Town Hallplaceholder image
Halifax Town Hall

The agent for the application, Roger Lee Planning Ltd, says the plans meet requirements of both national and local planning policies and urges the council to approve the application.

Supporting documents also include land, flooding and ecological impact statements, including design features for bird nesting and bat roosting.

Related topics:BrighouseCalderdale Council

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice