Plans to demolish some existing buildings and build five new homes in Brighouse have been submitted to Calderdale Council

Applicant C Wilcocks is seeking permission for the the changes at Jesmond Dene, off Bradford Road.

Supporting statements with the application – which is numbered 24/01226/OUT and can be viewed on the planning portal on the council’s website – indicate the site contains a home and several outbuildings at present.

The proposal seeks to demolish these and build the five new homes, which would be three-bedroom homes with the option for adding a fourth bedroom on the ground floor, according to the statement.

The agent for the application, Roger Lee Planning Ltd, says the plans meet requirements of both national and local planning policies and urges the council to approve the application.

Supporting documents also include land, flooding and ecological impact statements, including design features for bird nesting and bat roosting.