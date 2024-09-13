A Calderdale village’s community centre can raise the roof – or at least part of it – quite literally.

Calderdale Council planners have approved Mytholmroyd Community and Leisure Centre’s plans to raise part of the centre’s roof.

At intervals along the front of the single storey building, there is a protruding application single storey extension.

The community centre wants to raise the walling in line with adjacent roofline and merge a new, profiled, metal roofing with the existing roofing.

The Caldene Avenue site is not within a conservation area but is near the Grade II listed building Elphaborough Hall.

Conclusions of a heritage statement submitted with the application have been accepted by planners, supporting the view that the roof alterations are in keeping with the rest of the community centre building and would not impact on Elphaborough Hall’s setting.

“This scheme would not be considered harmful to the setting of the listed building, subject of a condition for use of matching materials,” said planners.

There is no evidence of, or much suitability for, a bat roost, officers concluded, though a condition indicates two roosts should be built close by.

In the unexpected event that a bat is discovered during the works, contractors will be advised to stop immediately and contact the licensed ecologist who will travel to site to provide assessment and advice.

Approving the application, planners said the roof work would help with the upkeep of a well-used community building.

