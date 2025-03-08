Developers are proposing to build 34 new homes at the heart of a Calderdale village, on green land bordering the Rochdale Canal.

Leeds And London Properties Ltd wants to build the homes on land off Hollins Road, Walsden, between the canal and the road.

According to papers with the application, the 1.52 hectare site is currently green belt land and was originally agricultural land, woodland and pasture.

From the 1960s to the 1990s it consisted of allotments and buildings, close to some of the village’s cotton mills.

Development on green belt sites is usually discouraged planners but statements in support of the application compiled for the applicant by planning consultants Planning Potential say a large proportion of the site falls in a site allocated for housing in Calderdale Council’s Local Plan.

Planned are four four-bedroom homes, 16 three-bedroom homes, eight two-bedroom homes and six one-bedroom maisonettes, according to the application.

Planning Potential say the site has been developed given the land’s constraints.

It is elongated in shape, its western boundary following the course of the Rochdale Canal as it passes through the village, close to two Grade II listed locks – Pinnel and Smithyholme – on the waterway, say the planning consultants.

Nine homes out of the 34 will be “affordable”, they say, and the planning consultants describe the development as representing “an opportunity to transform an underutilised parcel of land in the heart of Walsden into a vibrant residential community.”

The application – numbered 25/00132/FUL – and other documents relating to it can be viewed on the council’s website.