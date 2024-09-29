Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Calderdale cricket club has been granted permission to site a caravan used by its professionals at its ground for a further three years.

Walsden Cricket Club, who have won back promotion to the Lancashire League’s top flight this season, can continue to site the standard design caravan at their Scott Street home, say Calderdale Council planners.

Officers said the proposal is considered to be acceptable subject to condition that it is for a temporary period of three years.

This is similar to a previous renewal and planners also added another condition this time, which will tie the use of the caravan to the use of the club.

The caravan would be sited at Walsden Cricket Club's Scott Street ground.

The caravan is placed behind the existing fence line at its Scott Street ground.

It provides a home for the club’s professional during the cricket season, which runs from April to end of September, and would not be occupied outside those dates, said the club in supporting statements.

Walsden have a long and distinguished history, being former champions of the Central Lancashire League and, as recently as 2018, the Lancashire League – in which neighbours and derby rivals Todmorden are long-standing members – joining following the CLL’s final season in 2015.

Clubs have frequently employed professionals, a historic example at Scott Street being during Walsden’s 1975 Central Lancashire League-winning season, when future Australian test player Trevor Chappell starred.

For a team playing a high standard of cricket, Walsden’s CLL and LL title-winning sides in the 2010s were unusual in almost all the players were born or resident within a couple of miles of Scott Street.