Planning applications: Councillors say no to building 10 new bungalows in pretty Calderdale village

By John Greenwood
Published 24th Aug 2024, 06:00 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Calderdale councillors have turned down plans for 10 new bungalows in a Calderdale village, deciding the impact on the area’s heritage outweighed the benefit of new homes.

Citing concerns about the impact of Highstone’s proposals on the historic village of Northowram, a majority rejected proposals to build 10 bungalows at land north of Heywood United Reformed Church at Heywood Close.

Calderdale Council’s planning committee had been recommended by their planning officers to permit the proposal subject to a legal agreement which would secure two of the homes as “affordable” and which would be assisted living bungalows.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

They heard this was a type of housing much needed in Calderdale but after lengthy debate members agreed to refuse permission.

The council's planning committee has refused the applicationThe council's planning committee has refused the application
The council's planning committee has refused the application

Councillors had heard Historic England and Halifax Civic Trust opposed the proposals because of their impact on the historic village setting of Northowram and some specifics, such as an air raid shelter, a designated asset which would be lost to demolition if the plans went ahead.

Northowram Village has Conservation Area status and the chapel itself is Grade II listed, and councillors heard the scheme would cause some harm – but this would be less than substantial.

The trust believes the site forms an important part of the Conservation Area as “the last remaining undespoiled evidence of Northowram’s rural origin”.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

But a spokesman for Highstone said the proposals were scaled down from previously refused plans, taking into account the visual impact with the bungalow scheme.

The supported living homes element also meant it would be “a real positive scheme for the area,” he said.

Planning Committee chairman, Coun Colin Hutchinson (Lab, Skircoat), said it was up to members to decide which argument carried most weight.

Coun Stuart Cairney (Lab, Ovenden), proposing the plans be rejected, said: “The benefits don’t quite outweigh the harm for me.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Supporting him, Coun Sue Holdsworth (Lib Dem, Greetland and Stainland) said: “I share the concerns about the impact on the Conservation Area of Northowram.

“It is a very lovely place and I feel this would definitely have a detrimental impact on the lives of the current residents of Northowram.”

Related topics:CalderdaleCalderdale CouncilCouncillors

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.