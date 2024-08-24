Planning applications: Councillors say no to building 10 new bungalows in pretty Calderdale village
Citing concerns about the impact of Highstone’s proposals on the historic village of Northowram, a majority rejected proposals to build 10 bungalows at land north of Heywood United Reformed Church at Heywood Close.
Calderdale Council’s planning committee had been recommended by their planning officers to permit the proposal subject to a legal agreement which would secure two of the homes as “affordable” and which would be assisted living bungalows.
They heard this was a type of housing much needed in Calderdale but after lengthy debate members agreed to refuse permission.
Councillors had heard Historic England and Halifax Civic Trust opposed the proposals because of their impact on the historic village setting of Northowram and some specifics, such as an air raid shelter, a designated asset which would be lost to demolition if the plans went ahead.
Northowram Village has Conservation Area status and the chapel itself is Grade II listed, and councillors heard the scheme would cause some harm – but this would be less than substantial.
The trust believes the site forms an important part of the Conservation Area as “the last remaining undespoiled evidence of Northowram’s rural origin”.
But a spokesman for Highstone said the proposals were scaled down from previously refused plans, taking into account the visual impact with the bungalow scheme.
The supported living homes element also meant it would be “a real positive scheme for the area,” he said.
Planning Committee chairman, Coun Colin Hutchinson (Lab, Skircoat), said it was up to members to decide which argument carried most weight.
Coun Stuart Cairney (Lab, Ovenden), proposing the plans be rejected, said: “The benefits don’t quite outweigh the harm for me.”
Supporting him, Coun Sue Holdsworth (Lib Dem, Greetland and Stainland) said: “I share the concerns about the impact on the Conservation Area of Northowram.
“It is a very lovely place and I feel this would definitely have a detrimental impact on the lives of the current residents of Northowram.”
