A major Halifax housing project and proposals for a battery energy storage base are among controversial applications Calderdale councillors are considering next week.

The recommendation of council officers is that Calderdale Council’s planning committee should give both the green light when they meet at Halifax Town Hall on Tuesday, March 11 from 2pm.

They are asked to be mindful to permit – subject to conditions and a legal agreement – Stone Knight Partnership’s outline planning application to build up to 405 homes and a care village - which will include a medical centre and a community hub - at land south west of White Birk Farm at Howcans Lane, Boothtown.

At this stage only outline permission, to consider access onto the site only from Shay Lane and Old Lane, is being considered which, if granted, would establish the principle of housing on the site.

Halifax Town Hall

Other matters – including road layout within the site itself, layout, appearance, scale and landscaping - would be the subject of a later, detailed, full application.

The proposals for the 16.6 hectare site – which borders Ovenden – have received 85 representations from the public – 75 of them objections with six of support and one neutral.

Objectors are concerned new homes would see increased traffic reaching the site. using roads already heavily used including by HGVs, they argue.

Infrastructure, land stability, disturbance during the build, biodiversity and flooding issues are among their other concerns.

Supporting statements argue homes, including some “affordable” ones, and the medical centre are needed.

Councillors will also consider Sandbrook Capital BES Ltd’s application for a proposed battery energy storage facility and associated works at land north west of Ashgrove Cottage at Binns Top Lane, Southowram.

Planning officers say the application has been brought before committee because it represents “a significant departure from the Development Plan” and is a sensitive proposal.

The application drew 123 public representations, including 119 in support and four objections.

The officers’ report notes “virtually all of the supporting representations were received through a lobby group identified as Your Shout.

“They approached neighbours in the Town, Skircoat and Elland wards, including residents close to the site.”

But officers also note: “There is no reason not to take account of these representations like any other forms of representations received.”

Objectors are worried about the site being in the Green Belt, the access including for emergency vehicles such as fire engines, and impact on nature.

Supporters argue it will generate “clean” power, cutting fossil fuel use, helping lower fuel bills, and as a 40-year project would then be decommissioned and converted into forest land, according to the plans.

Other applications planning councillors will consider include a company’s bid to vary some planning and parking conditions at its Crowtrees Lane, Brighouse, site and a home extension at Highroad Well Lane, Halifax.

The applications and all other planning bids can be viewed on the planning portal on Calderdale Council’s website.

