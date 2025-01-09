Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Plans to alter an existing home and building four new ones in a Calderdale village have been submitted.

Agent Alison Porter has applied to Calderdale Council seeking outline planning permission to develop the homes at Rose Mount, Nest Lane, Mytholmroyd.

A supporting heritage impact statement by Hawdon Russell Architects for the applicant says the site shares two sides with Mytholmroyd Conservation Area and is near Stocks Hall and Stocks Hall Cottage, and Throstle Nest Farmhouse – which are Grade II listed buildings.

Regarding the access, the statement says the vehicle access point to the site will be relocated, enabling safer and more satisfactory sight lines, while the existing opening will be infilled with stone reclaimed from forming the new one, and so will match the existing wall.

The development will not be seen from Stocks Hall, according to the statement.

The proposal is to remove the swimming pool and garage extensions from Rose Mount itself to create space for an adjacent home.

The supporting statement argues: “Rose Mount, although attractive, is not itself listed and the extensions have been added later and built to a lesser quality.

“Their removal will not detrimentally affect the character of the area or the host dwelling.”

There is room for the new homes as shown on a development layout drawing, although if outline permission is granted, specific details regarding the appearance of the development will be addressed at the following full application stage, says the statement.

The application, number 24/00625/OUT, can be viewed online on the council’s planning portal.