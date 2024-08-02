Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A former nursing home in Halifax can be converted into six apartments.

But Calderdale planning councillors discussing the planning application were not happy about a lack of clarity about how parking, cycle space and a bin store were going to accommodated outside.

They also expressed a desire that some balustrades be retained in the most appropriate way at the Savile Park Road site.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mr B Mustafa had submitted the plans, which had received 27 letters of objection.

Halifax Town Hall

Many of the concerns were about parking and were amplified by ward councillor Mike Barnes (Lab, Skircoat), who was also unhappy about the number and size of flats which might be created.

The planning committee heard from objectors they did not object in principle to development but the intensification of use was an issue.

Issues around adequate parking and highway safety, including the access, remained.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The balustrades were part of the character of the property, said a spokesperson, but planning officers said it was not in a conservation area.

Planning officers recommended the plans be permitted.

Officers had said the agent for the applicant was likely to be able to answer some of their queries.

Councillors had expressed frustration at the vagueness of proposals for the parking and outside areas.

But the agent said the plans had been submitted to the council, and with respondees not seeing problems, further details had not been requested extra to those supplied, and he could not help much further.

“If there was any concern from planning, why hasn’t that been relayed to us?” he said.

Councillors agreed the development can go ahead but only once conditions are met.