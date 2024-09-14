A mill building from a time when the Calder Valley outfitted the world with thousands of jackets and trousers is to become new homes.

Setbray Properties Ltd have been given permission to make the changes at four-storey Banksfield Mill, on Midgley Road in Mytholmroyd.

The company Sutcliffe and Farrar occupied the premises from 1919. The Farrar brothers were maternal uncles of the Mytholmroyd-born poet laureate Ted Hughes.

Calderdale Council planners have approved proposals to convert the empty mill into 10 flats, repurposing the 19th century building for the 21st century.

There are other heritage buildings nearby and changes will involve demolishing some dilapidated sections – but with few other external modifications, this will have a positive affect on the setting of neighbouring Mount Pleasant Mill, say supporting papers with the application drawn up by Mark Hide Associates.

Restoring the mill’s windows to their former appearance will also improve the appearance.

Securing of a long-term future for the building will be key to bringing these changes and turning it into new homes will do this, argued the applicant.

The council received four representations on the plans – two supporting the housing, one asking for preservation or recreation of swift nesting sites and one objection, including concerns about overlooking, parking and development disruption.

Its previous use as a clothing factory is now redundant, and the new use will generates sufficient value to justify the structural repairs, said the application.

The building lends itself to conversion to apartments, having a good number of well-proportioned windows, it adds, and the large dressed stone arch surviving from an earlier engine house will form an impressive entrance.

According to the supporting statements, the original structures were almost certainly providing power to Mount Pleasant Mill in the heyday of the Industrial Revolution.

From 1890 the building was operated by clothes manufacturers J & R Redman Ltd, which started in Hebden Bridge in 1874.

The company had several premises in Hebden Bridge, Todmorden and Mytholmroyd and grew by 1890 to employ over 700 workers, becoming one of the largest employers in the “fustian” – textiles – trade.

In 1901 they became part of the English Fustian Manufacturing Co, say the papers.