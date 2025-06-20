A developer hopes a new planning application will allow new homes in a Calderdale villaged despite previous proposals being refused permission.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A prior application for the 2.8 hectare site north of Grade II listed Heywood United Reformed Church in Northowram proposed 12 two- and four-bedroom homes but was turned down due to its adverse impact on the listed building’s setting and the character of the Northowram Village Conservation Area.

Specifically, the proposal was criticised for its non-linear layout, design and materials not reflecting the local look, and impact on the setting.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But this time, developer Highstone hopes proposals for eight two- or four-bedroom bungalows – including two classed as “affordable” and two being specialist supported homes - will meet with approval.

Highstone proposes to build the bungalows on land to the north of Heywood United Reformed Church (pictured) in Northowram.

The scheme would however mean demolition of an existing heritage building – an air raid shelter, which dates to around the start of the second world war.

This is in poor condition, with potential of collapse, says the company’s supporting statements with the application.

Twenty private parking spaces for all properties on the development will be provided “off the highway.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Currently, the site is used for grazing and contains a small number of derelict agricultural buildings and the dilapidated WWII air raid shelter – all needing to be demolished, say the statements.

The applicant argues the proposals will deliver “much needed, high quality bungalows in a sustainable location”.

The amended layout has removed two plots from the original scheme“resulting in a less intensive and more sympathetic arrangement that better reflects the character of the surrounding area”, say the supporting statements.

“This layout preserves key rural views and reduces any visual impact on the setting of the Grade II listed United Reformed Church,” they claim.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The applicants feels the new proposals address previous concerns and have been designed specifically to respond to historic design and heritage comments made.

The council’s Adults Services Commissioning Teams support development of the two bespoke assisted living bungalows as part of the development, the papers show.

The full application – number 25/00539/FUL – and supporting statements can be viewed on the council’s website by searching the planning portal.