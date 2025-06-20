Planning applications: New bid for homes in Calderdale village after previous plans turned down
A prior application for the 2.8 hectare site north of Grade II listed Heywood United Reformed Church in Northowram proposed 12 two- and four-bedroom homes but was turned down due to its adverse impact on the listed building’s setting and the character of the Northowram Village Conservation Area.
Specifically, the proposal was criticised for its non-linear layout, design and materials not reflecting the local look, and impact on the setting.
But this time, developer Highstone hopes proposals for eight two- or four-bedroom bungalows – including two classed as “affordable” and two being specialist supported homes - will meet with approval.
The scheme would however mean demolition of an existing heritage building – an air raid shelter, which dates to around the start of the second world war.
This is in poor condition, with potential of collapse, says the company’s supporting statements with the application.
Twenty private parking spaces for all properties on the development will be provided “off the highway.”
Currently, the site is used for grazing and contains a small number of derelict agricultural buildings and the dilapidated WWII air raid shelter – all needing to be demolished, say the statements.
The applicant argues the proposals will deliver “much needed, high quality bungalows in a sustainable location”.
The amended layout has removed two plots from the original scheme“resulting in a less intensive and more sympathetic arrangement that better reflects the character of the surrounding area”, say the supporting statements.
“This layout preserves key rural views and reduces any visual impact on the setting of the Grade II listed United Reformed Church,” they claim.
The applicants feels the new proposals address previous concerns and have been designed specifically to respond to historic design and heritage comments made.
The council’s Adults Services Commissioning Teams support development of the two bespoke assisted living bungalows as part of the development, the papers show.
The full application – number 25/00539/FUL – and supporting statements can be viewed on the council’s website by searching the planning portal.