A bid for new safety nets at a cricket club and alterations to a chapel are among some of the planning applications recently submitted to Calderdale Council.

Looking to improve sporting facilities is Mytholmroyd Cricket Club, which wants to introduce some cricket safety nets for their ground at Moderna Way, Mytholmroyd (application number 24/01152/FUL).

Seeking listed building consent is an application for internal alterations, including new toilet and kitchen, creation of an open-plan hall and new staircase, along with an external platform lift enclosure at the historic Providence Chapel, Huddersfield Road, Elland (application number 24/01312/LBC).

Looking to expand warehouse space, DMAS Properties Ltd have put in proposals for changes at premises at the Sidhil Business Park which is on the Holmfield Industrial Estate in Halifax.

The Sidhil Business Park at Holmfield, Halifax.

The company wants to demolish part of a warehouse – 230 square metres of it – and replace it with a warehouse extension 2,213 square metres in size.

The application, numbered 24/01231/FUL, can be viewed on the council’s planning portal.

Other applications include listed building consent for some changes to planned improvements at the historic rail station building at Mytholmroyd, including for a mechanical plant cupboard, revisions to an already approved balustrade, gate and location of proposed foul drain connection (numbered 24/01308/LBC)

There are also proposals to build the second phase of an industrial units development at Sowerby Bridge (numbered 24/01277/FUL).

Holby Commercial Ltd have put in their application to build phase two – units two and three – of an industrial units scheme on land next to the Readymix Compound on the Holby Business Park at West Street, Sowerby Bridge.