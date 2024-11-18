Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Plans for a new community space in Halifax for events including weddings have been approved.

Calderdale Council’s planning committee members went against their planning officers’ recommendations to approve Saqab Nawaz’s plans to redevelop Hope Mills at Hope Street.

Eight storage units will occupy the ground and first floors, with an extended entrance and new door openings.

On the second floor, a multi-function community hall will be built including an extension to the roof height and solar panels fitted.

A community hall will be built above units at Hope Mills, Hope Street, Halifax.

Mr Nawaz’s brother, Basit, speaking on his behalf, told councillors the community hall element would be privately funded and made available to the community in Park ward at low cost.

“We feel the community has always supported us and it is time to give something back to the community,” he said.

However, the application only went through on casting vote of the committee chair, Coun Colin Hutchinson (Lab, Skircoat).

Councillors had heard nine letters of support had been received for the application but council officers had concerns a property marked for industry would be lost and that for the community hall element parking was inadequate.

Coun Hutchinson argued that as units were being developed, some industrial use was kept.

Coun Silvia Dacre (Lab, Todmorden) had proposed supporting officers’ recommendation to refuse, expressing concerns about the loss of industrial space and parking.

She was supported by Coun Katie Kimber (Lab, Luddenden Foot), who also raised the issue of impact noise from community events might have on some nearby homes.

The building includes a balcony and officers said the community space could hold around 200 people.

Coun Hutchinson accepted the point and his successful amendment to approve plans includes conditions noise-limiting techniques, and limiting use of the balcony to not beyond 9pm and the hall itself not beyond midnight.

Coun Mohammed Shazad Fazal (Lab, Park) spoke as ward councillor in support of the proposals.

Many using the space would be local people and walking rather than driving there, and there was ample parking close enough by, he argued.

“Due to austerity, other facilities have been closed.

“There is a dire need in Park ward for this type of facility,” said Coun Fazal.