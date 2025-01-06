Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Calderdale Council has submitted plans for a major reworking of one of its markets.

The council has applied for planning permission for the scheme to revamp Todmorden Market.

Supporting documents with the application say this is a “once in a generation” chance to “to create a vibrant and green town square” at the heart of Todmorden town centre.

But opponents of the scheme - which includes replacing the outdoor market with new types of stalls, relocating the coffee kiosk and a host of landscaping works aimed at improving the public realm - are worried changes will impact trade.

An artist's impression of how the public space at Bramsche Square, Todmorden, might look and be used after the changes

The council has developed the project in collaboration with Todmorden Town Board.

Particularly controversial are proposals to change the use of Bramsche Square car park.

Moving the parking will create the space for an open plan public square, and incorporate changes to Pollination Street – the latter developed alongside some green space by Incredible Edible Todmorden members, some of whom who are concerned about the changes.

The parking changes have been opposed by market and other town centre businesses who are worried about loss of spaces and the relocation of them, albeit to an adjacent site, and these were echoed by contributors to the Todmorden Citizens Against Town Deal Cycle Lane and Parking Projects Facebook group page.

Todmorden Outdoor Market

The proposals are to move parking spaces to the adjacent site at Rose Street, land which used to house the town’s former medical centre.

This will provide 51 replacement car parking spaces plus one parking space for a disabled motorist and three motorcycle spaces, with two disabled parking bays and two short stay parking bays retained to the south of the square, accessed from Rose Street.

In terms of general parking spaces, including the two short stay bays, 53 will be retained under the proposals.

There will be 18 places provided for people to park bicycles.

Supporting statements with the application argue the changes will benefit the town.

These argue: “Bramsche Square is currently a car park and doesn’t fulfil the role of a civic space.

“It is the place in-between, behind, next to and in the way of significant public buildings in Todmorden."