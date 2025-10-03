Planning applications received: Seven new homes planned for Calderdale village at former recycling yard

By John Greenwood
Published 3rd Oct 2025, 16:00 BST
Plans to build seven new homes close to the centre of a Calderdale village have been submitted.

Alexanders Developments Ltd wants to build the houses on land at Dam Top in Ripponden.

According to supporting statements submitted to Calderdale Council with the application, the site is a former metal waste recycling yard now cleared of structures.

It is accessed via Mill Fold Way and is next to the River Ryburn, positioned between a new housing development and a public recreation area which includes a playground, tennis courts, and a bowling green.

Halifax Town Hall

Houses will be a mix of three- and four-bedroom properties, each with an integral garage along with ancillary accommodation including utility rooms and home office space “to encourage home working where possible”, say supporting statements.

The homes will generate renewable energy by rooftop photo voltaic panels coupled with battery storage and air source heat pumps, and electric vehicle charging points will also feature, if planners approve the application.

