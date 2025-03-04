Planning applications: Six-home plan for Calderdale site

By Sarah Fitton
Published 4th Mar 2025, 14:00 BST

Plans to build six new homes in Sowerby Bridge will infill space where other homes have already been built, says a planning application.

B and H Rigg have applied to Calderdale Council seeking permission to build the homes on land at Wakefield Road.

A supporting statement compiled for the applicants by Thornton Architecture says the site is an infill plot adjoining and existing home – built around a decade ago – at Wakefield Road on the east side of Sowerby Bridge, with Wakefield Road to the north and the Calder Hebble Navigation canal to the south of the site.

The “appropriately designed” homes makes for efficient use of land, with some tree planting, and help reduce pressure of building on green belt, argue the supporting statements.

Halifax Town Hall

“This proposed careful development of the subject site will provide a much-needed sustainable dwellings.

“New tree and hedge planting incorporated in the layout will create greater ecological diversity than presently exists on the site,” say the papers.

