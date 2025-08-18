A Halifax company is planning a new machine shop with measures to encourage wildlife.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Precision engineers WKW Engineering Ltd has applied to Calderdale Council planners seeking permission to partially demolish its existing machine shop at Shaw Royd Works, Sedburgh Road, and build a new one in its place.

In a supporting statement, environmental consultants note the site was first mapped in the mid 19th century, being developed in the more modern era between 1972 and 1995.

The company itself was established in 1981.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The company wants to replace the Sedburgh Road building, which is part of its larger Shaw Royd Works site in Halifax

A supporting environmental assessment, by STM Environmental, has been compiled as the site is in an area which could potentially be affected by past coal mining.

But the technically detailed report concluded any risks to people’s health off-site, ground water, surface water, ecology or property range from “low” to “very low”.

Reports say although the current building does not have bats present, the new build will include bird and bat boxes carefully positioned to encourage potential wildlife.