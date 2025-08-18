Planning applications submitted in Calderdale: Halifax firm wants to build new machine shop with bird and bat boxes
Precision engineers WKW Engineering Ltd has applied to Calderdale Council planners seeking permission to partially demolish its existing machine shop at Shaw Royd Works, Sedburgh Road, and build a new one in its place.
In a supporting statement, environmental consultants note the site was first mapped in the mid 19th century, being developed in the more modern era between 1972 and 1995.
The company itself was established in 1981.
A supporting environmental assessment, by STM Environmental, has been compiled as the site is in an area which could potentially be affected by past coal mining.
But the technically detailed report concluded any risks to people’s health off-site, ground water, surface water, ecology or property range from “low” to “very low”.
Reports say although the current building does not have bats present, the new build will include bird and bat boxes carefully positioned to encourage potential wildlife.