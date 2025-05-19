Planning permission is being sought to turn a former Halifax restaurant and tattoo studio into new homes.

An application has been submitted to Calderdale Council to convert ground floor shop space at 7 Lord Street, on the edge of Halifax town centre, into three one-bedroom flats.

According a supporting statement submitted with the application, planning permission has previously been granted to turn the ground floor space into three shops and create four apartments on the first floor.

"The applicant has commenced the conversion works to the first floor area based on the approval and due to demand, has decided to submit an application for the conversion of the ground floor area into three flats,” says the statement.

"The applicant would like to make use and increase the existing buildings potential by carrying out the conversion subject to seeking the necessary consent and also contribute towards providing opportunity and growth within the Halifax town centre.”