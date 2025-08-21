A Halifax church building which dates back to the 19th century could be converted into new housing.

Waterloo Hall, on Savile Park Road in Bell Hall, went up for sale at auction in February.

Now a planning application has been submitted to turn the former church hall into six apartments.

According to the application, five of the apartments would have two bedrooms and one would have one bedroom.

A planning and heritage statement submitted with the bid says, if approved, it would bring a range of benefits.

“There would be associated economic benefits in terms of direct and indirect jobs during the development period, spending within the construction industry supply chain and spending by future residents in local shops, as well as benefits from council tax payments,” says the statement.

"There would be environmental benefits relating to the sustainable location, the proximity of local services and the resulting options for travel other than the private motor vehicle.

"There would be social benefits from the provision of new housing.”

The statement says there is no external space so the application does not provide any off-street parking but “provision is made for cycle storage, with six spaces provided on the ground floor of the building”.

It also says the site is in a “sustainable location close to regular bus routes”.

"Community facilities and local services, and as such the development can be accommodated by existing infrastructure.” it adds.

The full application can be viewed on the council’s website by searching for reference number 25/00805/FUL. People have until September 12 to share comments.