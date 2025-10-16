Planning breaches 'taking months to investigate' says Calderdale councillor
Coun Abigail White (Lib Dem, Warley) raised the matter at a recent Calderdale Council cabinet meeting, saying: “We are seeing an increased number of residents concerned about breaches of planning permission that are detrimental to the quality of life for those in neighbouring properties.
“Due to lack of resources in planning enforcement, it can often be weeks or months before an officer is available to even consider these complaints, during which time building often continues.
“A lack of planning enforcement also emboldens others and so the problem increases exponentially.”
Coun White asked about staffing levels and how the council assessed the merits of a complaint.
She also wondered if Temporary Stop Notices could be used more effectively, allowing time for investigation without more building work being done.
Cabinet member for Climate Action and Housing, Coun Scott Patient, said there was a shortage nationally of specialist planning and enforcement officers.
“Calderdale have attempted to recruit on numerous occasions over the past few years but sadly so far have been unable to,” he said.
“But we are currently exploring different strategies with our recruitment team colleagues.
“At the moment we are prioritising complaints that are more serious, especially when damage will be difficult to reverse or breaches are close to becoming an abuse of enforcement action itself.”
Temporary stop notices should only be used when serving an enforcement notice within 28 days, as opposed to whether there was doubt over whether a breach had occurred, said Coun Patient.