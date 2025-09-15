Plans go in for HMO above Halifax shop

A bid to convert two floors above a Halifax shop into a HMO have been submitted to planners.

An application to change the first and second floors of the space above the retail unit at 236 Queens Road into the homes has been submitted to Calderdale Council.

A supporting statement submitted with the application says five bedrooms with private en suite bathrooms and two bedrooms sharing a single bathroom, alongside a communal living and/kitchen area, are proposed.

The statement notes there are already a number of HMOs in the area.

Addressing this, it says: “The density of HMOs in the area does not currently indicate over-concentration.

“The conversion of a single dwelling into a small-scale HMO will not result in a harmful shift in the character of the neighbourhood.

“The proposal contributes to meeting local housing needs by providing flexible, affordable accommodation options.

“Noise and disturbance from the HMO is not expected to materially exceed that of a family dwelling, especially as the number of occupants is modest.”

The applicant says the property is located in a “highly sustainable” location close to shops and other amenities and public transport.

No external alterations are proposed to the front elevation while the internal layout has been designed to ensure that each room meets minimum space standards and provides a high standard of living accommodation for future occupants, says the supporting statement.

