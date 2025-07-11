Police ask residents not to call 999 to report someone using their hosepipe
Temporary hosepipe restrictions are now in force in Yorkshire.
Residents are not permitted to use a hosepipe, unless exempt, as the region has been declared to be in a drought following the driest and warmest spring for 132 years.
West Yorkshire Police has advised residents to not call 999 to report someone using their hosepipe
In a statement, West Yorkshire Police said: “You may have heard about Yorkshire Water's hosepipe ban which comes into force today (Friday 11 July).
“Please note, do not ring 999 to report someone using their hosepipe.
“This may prevent us from helping someone in a real emergency.”
For more information visit www.yorkshirewater.com