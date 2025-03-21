Power cut in West Vale: Homes and businesses in Calderdale village without power
The unplanned power cut is affecting properties in HX4.
At 5pm Northern Powergrid have said: Our team are on their way to find out the cause of the power cut and fix the problem.
There is currently no estimation as to when this may be resolved.
The outage has meant that traffic lights in the area are out.
What to do if you have no power
Northern Powergrid says there are a number of reasons why you may have no power such as an unexpected (unplanned) fault on the network or scheduled maintenance.
To find out more please use the live power cut map to find out what is happening in your post code area and report online.
You can also report a power cut by calling 105 or via WhatsApp, available 8am to 8pm Monday to Friday, and 9am to 5pm on a Saturday.
