Public and Cabinet clash over responses to Sowerby Bridge incinerator permit application process

The process around a highly controversial incinerator permit application should be more open, say worried opponents of the scheme.

Senior councillors faced a flurry of questions about the incinerator permit application process at a Calderdale Council Cabinet public question time.

Councillors were asked about the Calder Valley Skip Hire application for the permit needed for it to run a small waste incineration plant (SWIP) at its site at Belmont Sowerby Bridge – with questioners also saying the company ownership has changed hands after being sold.

In July last year, Planning Inspector John Woolcock dismissed an appeal by Calder Valley Skip Hire over a previous permit application.

Mr Woolcock concluded he could not find that granting an environmental permit to operate the plant would not have an adverse effect on human health.

But the company, unhappy with his decision, submitted a new application to Calderdale Council for the key permit which would allow them to operate the incinerator.

Calder Valley Skip Hire has planning permission to run such a plant but needs an environmental permit to operate it.

At Cabinet’s public question time, David Pugh said according to the council’s website a report compiled for it by consultant Bureau Veritas only focused on one concern, air quality.

But questions including about Environment Agency statements about surface water flooding concerns, design and calculation issues, the type of installation, working hours and more among those raised in 858 objections lodged remained unanswered, he said.

“The company has been sold to a new company – now where was the due diligence on the new company that is taking this on?” said Mr Pugh.

Jane Pugh expressed concerns about how communication was being handled no had she had an answer to an email she had sent explaining in detail why she believed Cabinet members rather than council officers could determine the latest permit application.

Clive Wilkinson said because the Planning Inspector rejected the appeal last year because of its potential harm to human health and the environment, people should have proper consultation on the latest application.

The council had halted the process for more questions to be asked of the applicant and said once answers were received they would be published and a 14 day further comment period introduced, with a June 6 final date.

“But in a straw poll of local people less than ten per cent of previous commenters have been notified – will the council now ensure all those who originally commented are notified by email and once this is done to restart the consultation process,” he said.

Coun Steven Leigh (Con, Ryburn) asked: “Residents deserve clarity about who will make the decision regarding the environmental permit – will the Cabinet make the decision as it did on the previous environmental permit in 2021, or will it be delegated to officers?”

Cabinet member for Public Services and Communities, Coun Danielle Durrans, told Mrs Pugh she was sorry individual questioners were not responded to.

“I can assure you that the council does consider the permit application in accordance with the requirement to do so that is placed by the regulations that govern such an application,” she said.

This required the council to take the objections raised into consideration – but did not require it to respond to them, she told questioners.

Responding to Coun Leigh, Coun Durrans (Lab, Ovenden) said: “I’m sure you will appreciate the application will be determined in accordance with the appropriate regulations and consideration will be given to all the representations that have been raised and, as has previously been stated, it is going to be considered by officers pursuant to the delegated authority provided.”

A complicated history saw Calderdale Council refuse planning permission for the incinerator, that decision being overturned on appeal to the Planning Inspectorate, and objectors winning the right to a judicial review of a subsequent decision by the council’s Cabinet to grant an environmental permit, after which the permit was quashed.