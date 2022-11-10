Visitors to the event were able to find out more about the most recent plans, drawings and latest proposals for each of the eight projects that have developed Full Business Cases for final approval for funding from the £17.5M allocation to Todmorden from the Government’s Towns Fund.

The event was an opportunity to visit displays and have conversations about the vision for the Town Deal programme as a whole and to see progress on the plans and proposals for each project. People from the organisations leading the projects and Town Deal Board members were on hand to answer questions and discuss the projects with members of the public. Also present were representatives of each of the Local Experts Panels set up by the Board to focus on specific priorities across the programme of delivery, including young people’s involvement, inclusion, sustainability and an investment panel that will look at how further investment can be brought into the town on the back of the anticipated £17.5M Towns Fund money.

In feedback forms completed at the Open Days, 83% of attendees rated the event eight out of ten or higher for the quality of the update, how it had been communicated and the level of detail provided by the project partners and the Town Deal, with one in three giving a top score of ten stars.

Steve Clarkson, Buildings Manager, The Hippodrome Theatre talks through the plans for extending the popular community facility. Picture: Craig Shaw

Many identified the best aspects of the event as the level of detail available, as well as having knowledgeable people to talk to about each project, and the opportunity to raise their concerns, with time given for conversations and questions on each project’s display.

Pam Warhurst, Chair, Todmorden Town Deal Board said: "It was fantastic to see so many people at the Open Days for an update on the Town Deal projects. There were many positives from being able to show the proposals in much greater detail, but we also heard and will need to reflect on some of the concerns that local residents and some businesses communicated about aspects of the development plans.

"A big thank you to everyone for taking the time to come along, visit the project partners’ displays, and talk to us. There will be further opportunities to continue the conversation as we progress, in particular, if and when we get final approval for funding.”

All Full Business Cases for the eight Town Deal Projects were submitted to the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities earlier this Autumn. Feedback is anticipated from Government by the end of the year. Consultation and planning permission processes as required, will follow if and when projects are given final approval.

Todmorden Town Deal Open Day. Picture: Craig Shaw

Calderdale Council is the Accountable Body for the community-led Board and for the Todmorden Town Investment Programme as a whole.

Coun Sarah Courtney, Calderdale Council’s Cabinet Member for Towns, Engagement and Public Health, said: “Talking to the local community about Todmorden’s transformation, and hearing their valuable feedback, is a really important part of the development of the Town Deal programme.

"The Council’s ambition for thriving towns across Calderdale is based on recognising the distinctiveness of local places and it was great that so many people went along to the Open Days.”

Gareth Marshall, Todmorden Town Deal Board member leading the panel of Local Experts on Sustainability in the Town Deal proposals