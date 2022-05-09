Resident's fears over safety and hazardous trees close to Calderdale road

Steven Hurst, who has lived at Sunny Bank Terrace at Cornholme for around 40 years, is concerned about some of the trees which grow on land between Sunny Bank Terrace and neighbouring Palma Street.

Mr Hurst says there were once houses there years ago but these were pulled down and the area landscaped.

In particular he is concerned about the trees nearest the end of the land which are over a bus stop on the main Burnley Road.

he trees at Sunny Bank Terrace, Cornholme, which are causing Mr Hurst concern

Mr Hurst believes the trees, possibly sycamores, do not look healthy – and his concerns are twofold.

He is concerned more generally about their safety in relation to people playing on the green space, or standing at the bus stop which the trees also overhang.

He says one branch has broken away from the trunk, is just resting on another and could be dangerous.

Secondly, Mr Hurst says the trees are overgrown and are almost touching his house – about four feet away – and moss which is covering the trees hanging over his home transfers to his house roof and shed roof.

This has to be frequently dealt with, and moss in his back yard cleared.

The roots are also a concern, he says, and have lifted paving.

Mr Hurst says he has frequently contacted the council about these being trimmed back in the past and believes they are now in such a state they need to be removed, but nothing has been done.

Calderdale Council’s director of Regeneration and Strategy, Shelagh O’Neill, said the council would seek advice on work which might be necessary.

“We’re aware of concerns about the condition of large trees on land between Sunny Bank Terrace and Palma Street in Cornholme.

“We have visited the site and have arranged for a tree surgeon to attend and advise on any necessary works.