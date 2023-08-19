Ward councillors have asked questions about the sale of 17th century Clay House at West Vale, near Greetland, including about access to its war memorial when sold.

Calderdale Council Cabinet member for Resources, Coun Silvia Dacre (Lab, Todmorden) said agents for the building’s sale – Halifax-based Walker Singleton – have been chosen.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Coun Sue Holdsworth (Lib Dem, Greetland and Stainland) asked in the questions section of the council’s Cabinet meeting: “Is there a time frame in place for the sale of Clay House?

Clay House

“I wonder if we’ve got any further in terms of the position of Clay House and whether or not a suitable agent has been selected to push the sale forward, and, if so, is there a time frame, because this would be something that would reassure residents, if they know what is likely to happen and when,” she said.

Coun Dacre said the intention was not to market the building until the start of September because of the school holidays.

“I am afraid I am not able to put a time frame on completion of that sale, but clearly we will be hoping to achieve a sale as quickly as possible,” she said.

Sue Holdsworth

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The building was closed as part of the controversial Future Council programme announced in 2020 against a background of service cuts the council needed to make in order to balance its budget.

Some buildings are being asset transferred to community groups to run but where no suitable expressions of interest were received or could be taken forward, buildings, including Clay House, are being sold.

Coun Christine Prashad (Lib Dem, Greetland and Stainland) asked on behalf of residents and the Royal British Legion about access to Clay House’s war memorial for this November’s Armistice Day and Remembrance Day events.

“We have been advised that Clay House is to be sold, there will be no access this year.

“But as the house is to be sold with the proviso that the purchaser will have to provide public access to the war memorial, this may be different in 2024.