Scores of firefighters called out to tackle blaze in Shibden Valley near Halifax
Dozens of firefighters were called to put out a fire in the Shibden Valley yesterday (Sunday).
By Sarah Fitton
Published 5th Jun 2023, 10:19 BST- 1 min read
Updated 5th Jun 2023, 10:20 BST
At least three fire engines and two other fire and rescue vehicles are understood to have been called to Bare Head Lane in Northowram at around 4.30pm.
The fire is thought to have spread across a section of grassland.
West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service has been reminding people to help prevent fires in the countryside by taking their litter home and not lighting fires.