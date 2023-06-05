News you can trust since 1853
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
British Soap Awards 2023: Full list of winners
Bournemouth beach deaths inquest: Children died of drowning
How to run internet speed test as Virgin Media broadband goes down
Holly Willoughby shares emotional message with This Morning viewers
Customers frustrated as popular online banking app goes down
Jeremey Clarkson defends Phillip Schofield against ‘witch-hunt’

Scores of firefighters called out to tackle blaze in Shibden Valley near Halifax

Dozens of firefighters were called to put out a fire in the Shibden Valley yesterday (Sunday).
By Sarah Fitton
Published 5th Jun 2023, 10:19 BST- 1 min read
Updated 5th Jun 2023, 10:20 BST

At least three fire engines and two other fire and rescue vehicles are understood to have been called to Bare Head Lane in Northowram at around 4.30pm.

The fire is thought to have spread across a section of grassland.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service has been reminding people to help prevent fires in the countryside by taking their litter home and not lighting fires.

Firefighters tackle the fire in the Shibden Valley. Photo by Windmill Images/Alamy Live NewsFirefighters tackle the fire in the Shibden Valley. Photo by Windmill Images/Alamy Live News
Firefighters tackle the fire in the Shibden Valley. Photo by Windmill Images/Alamy Live News
Most Popular
Read More
HERE
Fire crews were called yesterday afternoon. Photo by Windmill Images/Alamy Live NewsFire crews were called yesterday afternoon. Photo by Windmill Images/Alamy Live News
Fire crews were called yesterday afternoon. Photo by Windmill Images/Alamy Live News
Teams called to the fire in the Shibden Valley. Photo by Windmill Images/Alamy Live NewsTeams called to the fire in the Shibden Valley. Photo by Windmill Images/Alamy Live News
Teams called to the fire in the Shibden Valley. Photo by Windmill Images/Alamy Live News
Putting out the blaze yesterday. Photos by Windmill Images/Alamy Live NewsPutting out the blaze yesterday. Photos by Windmill Images/Alamy Live News
Putting out the blaze yesterday. Photos by Windmill Images/Alamy Live News
Related topics:Halifax