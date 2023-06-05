Scores of firefighters called out to tackle blaze in Shibden Valley near Halifax

At least three fire engines and two other fire and rescue vehicles are understood to have been called to Bare Head Lane in Northowram at around 4.30pm.

The fire is thought to have spread across a section of grassland.

West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service has been reminding people to help prevent fires in the countryside by taking their litter home and not lighting fires.

Firefighters tackle the fire in the Shibden Valley. Photo by Windmill Images/Alamy Live News

Fire crews were called yesterday afternoon. Photo by Windmill Images/Alamy Live News

Teams called to the fire in the Shibden Valley. Photo by Windmill Images/Alamy Live News