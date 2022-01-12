Second-hand bookshop hopes to raise more funds for vital conservation at Hardcastle Crags

The second hand bookshop at Hardcastle Crags - National Trust Ellen Glover

Despite national lockdowns and a number of restrictions, the bookshop has raised hundreds of pounds which will go towards conservation of the mill and woodlands at the National Trust property.

Now volunteers are calling for more donations of good quality used books to stock shelves and help their fundraising efforts.

Money from the bookshop will go towards conservation work at Hardcastle Crags, which includes looking after historic buildings and caring for over 400 acres of countryside and the resident wildlife.

Chris Bryerley, site manager of the National Trust, said: "We've been so pleased by how popular the second-hand bookshop has been since we opened in 2021.

"It's completely run by a team of dedicated and passionate volunteers, who help raise funds to help us care for this special place.

"The money raised goes towards ongoing work such as path repairs and buildings conservation, as well as our wider woodland management plan.

"We're asking anyone who might be having a clear out this January to donate their good quality used books to help our volunteers' fundraising efforts.

"We are so grateful for all the help we've received so far from the local community, it's great to see people coming to enjoy a cup of coffee at the mill and pick up a new read."